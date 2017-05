(Photo: Houston TranStar)

HOUSTON -- A big rig crash has shut down a ramp along the Eastex Freeway.

The ramp from the Eastex southbound to the 610 N Loop is blocked as of 5 a.m.

Views from TranStar show a big rig on its side. Fuel reportedly leaked from the truck, which means a hazmat cleanup will be required.

