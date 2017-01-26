TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 East shut down after officer-involved crash

(Photo: Air 11)

HOUSTON -- An ambulance has been requested after an officer-involved wreck on I-10 East.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Federal shortly before 6 a.m. Views from Air 11 show the Houston Police Department patrol car appeared to have been struck from behind by another driver.

The officer suffered injuries, but his condition is not yet known. He is reportedly alert and talking, however.

Fellow officers are giving the ambulance an escort as the officer is transported to the medical center.

All eastbound lanes are being forced to the frontage road, so expect major delays.

Check back for updates and watch KHOU 11 News This Morning.

LIVE VIDEO: Tap here watch raw video from Air 11

(© 2017 KHOU)