Motorcyclist dies after accident on Katy Freeway

HOUSTON- A motorcyclist died after being thrown from his bike in an accident late Friday night on the Katy Freeway.

According to police, the accident happened around 11:15 p.m. when a man on a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on the Katy Freeway at a high rate of speed

Police said the rider took the exit ramp to go onto the West Loop northbound, but his speed caused him to lose control and strike the outside retaining wall.

He was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered from severe injuries. He died in the hospital.

