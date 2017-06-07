Motorcyclist dies after hitting curb, crashing on E. Sam Houston Parkway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcyclist on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle hit a curb, resulting in a fatal crash along the E. Sam Houston Parkway.
The crash happened on the northbound frontage road near Wallisville Road before 3 a.m. Thursday.
Sgt. Wolverton with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says it appears the biker was trying to get on the tollway when he hit a curb between the ramp and the frontage road. The rider was not wearing a helmet and suffered a serious head injury.
The rider died as a result of his injuries.
