Motorcycle crash shuts down Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON – All southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway were shut down early Wednesday after a motorcycle and a sedan collided.

The incident happened near Wilcrest at about 3:13 a.m., according to Houston TranStar. As of 4:50 a.m. the freeway remained shut down with all traffic forced to the frontage road.

Life Flight landed on the freeway and took one patient from the scene.

Houston police initially responded to the crash, but Fort Bend County and Stafford will be handling the investigation.

