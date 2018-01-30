Metro police cracking down on traffic violations near MetroRail

HOUSTON - Metro police have a message for Houston drivers: Start obeying traffic signs along the MetroRail or get ready to pay up.

Officers will soon begin writing tickets with fines as high as $200.

A jump in illegal left turns is behind the decision to crack down. More than half of MetroRail accidents involve illegal left turns and running red lights.

The intersection of Fannin at Dryden in the Texas Medical Center is where the majority of accidents involving illegal turns happened in 2017.

For now, Metro police are giving out warnings, but they’ll begin issuing tickets soon.

“This enforcement is designed to get drivers’ attention. They should stay alert and watch for trains and pedestrians while traveling along MetroRail corridors,” said Metro Police Chief Vera Bumpers. “This campaign is all about improving safety for pedestrians, drivers, and rail operators.”

© 2018 KHOU-TV