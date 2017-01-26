KHOU
METRO bus involved in crash that flipped SUV on I-45

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 7:47 AM. CST January 26, 2017

HOUSTON -- A METRO bus was apparently struck from behind on I-45 North early Thursday, flipping an SUV into the HOV lane.

Views from Air 11 showed the flipped SUV resting on the concrete barrier of the inbound HOV at Rankin.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

While all inbound mainlanes and the HOV were briefly closed, the crash was set to be cleared out of the way at about 7:45 a.m.

