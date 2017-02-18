Man struck, killed on I-45 Gulf Freeway

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Caught on camera: Men steal $40k worth of beer
-
Catching those abusing handicap parking spots
-
ICE releases San Antonio DACA recipient
-
Fishermen rescued after boat sinks in Gulf
-
Call for more security after clerks attacked
-
A special goodbye for Chita as she takes maternity leave
-
Vigil planned for school teacher killed in crash
-
Refugio pipeline explosion felt dozens of miles away
-
Ex-boyfriend wanted in mother's murder
-
Harris Co. changes marijuana policy
More Stories
-
TRAFFIC ALERT: Gulf Freeway shut down after man hit, killedFeb 18, 2017, 6:57 a.m.
-
Catching people abusing handicap parking spotsFeb 17, 2017, 10:25 p.m.
-
Good Samaritan rescues 4 fishermen stranded in GulfFeb 17, 2017, 10:35 p.m.