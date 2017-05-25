Man killed in violent crash near Medical Center

Houston Police say a man was killed in a violent crash near the Medical Center early Friday. It happened on Holcombe near Staffordshire. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston Police say a man was killed in a violent crash near the Medical Center early Friday.

The crash happened at about 2:15 a.m. on Holcombe at Staffordshire.

Police say the man was speeding eastbound when he crashed his Toyota JF Cruiser into a brick post and fence alongside the road.

The driver was the only one inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation into the crash is still underway.

Photos: Fatal crash near Med Center

