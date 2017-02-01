Man killed in rollover crash in George Bush Park

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston Police responded to a crash on the west side that killed a man in George Bush Park late Tuesday.

Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD says the incident happened before midnight in the 17300 block of Westheimer Parkway.

Witnesses reported a driver went off the road and flipped upside down on an embankment along Buffalo Bayou.

A man was ejected from the wreckage and died at the scene. Police say a woman who was also in the crash was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

(© 2017 KHOU)