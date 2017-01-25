Man critical after crashing into tree on Veterans Memorial

HOUSTON – Houston Police say a man is in critical condition at the hospital after crashing into a tree overnight.
The crash happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday on Veterans Memorial at W. Mount Houston.
Police say the driver of a small pickup lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic before hitting a tree. No other vehicles were struck, however.
Police believe he suffered a medical emergency, causing the crash.
The driver was taken to the hospital.
Photos: Man critical after crashing into tree
(© 2017 KHOU)
