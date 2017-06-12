Driver airlifted after crashing into Baytown warehouse

(Photo: Air 11)

BAYTOWN, Texas -- Baytown police say a man in a Ford F-150 pickup truck hit a curb and crashed into a warehouse on Decker Road early Monday.

The man, 52, was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries

The crash happened at Wade Road where the man allegedly ran a stop sign, police said. Views from Air 11 showed the pickup truck in the building sideways.

The driver was ejected from the crash, and water poured from the facility where the crash apparently broke a water pipe. There were no other injuries or vehicles involved, police said.

Raw video: Air 11 over scene of crash

© 2017 KHOU-TV