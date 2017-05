(Photo: Air 11)

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- The Southwest Freeway southbound frontage road is blocked at University Blvd after a big rig overturned, spilling a load of cargo.

University Blvd is also blocked eastbound.

Police had the scene blocked off shortly before 11 a.m. The crash will likely take a while to clear out of the way.

