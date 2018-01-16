HOUSTON -- The Houston area is bracing for possibly icy conditions as the day progresses Tuesday.
Precipitation started moving in from the north overnight with sleet reported near Huntsville as of 4 a.m. Temperatures will continue to fall, potentially creating hazardous conditions on Houston roads later in the day and through the afternoon.
