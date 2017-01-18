LIST: Houston-area high water locations

Some Houston-area highways are blocked or slow due to flash flooding associated with heavy rain training in our area.

-------

Last updated: 5:51 a.m. Wednesday, Jan 18, 2017

IH-10 KATY Westbound At WASHINGTON AVE/WESTCOTT ST Exit Ramp

IH-45 NORTH Northbound At N MAIN ST Right Lane,Center Lane

IH-45 NORTH Southbound At CROSSTIMBERS ST Entrance Ramp

IH-45 NORTH Southbound At N MAIN ST Right Lane,2 Center Lanes

IH-69 SOUTHWEST Northbound At IH-610 WEST LOOP Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp

IH-69 SOUTHWEST Southbound Before IH-610 WEST LOOP Left Shoulder,Left Lane,2 Center Lanes

US-90 ALTERNATE Eastbound At SH 36 in Fort Bend County Unknown

SH-288 Northbound At IH-69 SOUTHWEST Unknown

SH-288 Southbound At IH-69 SOUTHWEST Unknown

SH-99 Northbound At FM-1093/ Westpark Tollway in Fort Bend County Unknown

BELTWAY 8-NORTH Eastbound At IH-69 EASTEX 2 Frontage Road Lanes

FM-3155 Northbound At US-90 A in Fort Bend County Unknown

HARDY TOLL ROAD Southbound At CROSSTIMBERS ST Exit Ramp

WESTPARK TOLLWAY Eastbound At POST OAK Exit Ramp

WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Northbound At WESTPARK DR Exit Ramp

WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At WESTPARK DR Exit Ramp

Source: HoustonTranstar.org, tap here

(© 2017 KHOU)