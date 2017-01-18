LIST: Houston-area high water locations

Some Houston-area highways are blocked or slow due to flash flooding associated with heavy rain training in our area.
Last updated: 5:51 a.m. Wednesday, Jan 18, 2017
IH-10 KATY Westbound At WASHINGTON AVE/WESTCOTT ST Exit Ramp
IH-45 NORTH Northbound At N MAIN ST Right Lane,Center Lane
IH-45 NORTH Southbound At CROSSTIMBERS ST Entrance Ramp
IH-45 NORTH Southbound At N MAIN ST Right Lane,2 Center Lanes
IH-69 SOUTHWEST Northbound At IH-610 WEST LOOP Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp
IH-69 SOUTHWEST Southbound Before IH-610 WEST LOOP Left Shoulder,Left Lane,2 Center Lanes
US-90 ALTERNATE Eastbound At SH 36 in Fort Bend County Unknown
SH-288 Northbound At IH-69 SOUTHWEST Unknown
SH-288 Southbound At IH-69 SOUTHWEST Unknown
SH-99 Northbound At FM-1093/ Westpark Tollway in Fort Bend County Unknown
BELTWAY 8-NORTH Eastbound At IH-69 EASTEX 2 Frontage Road Lanes
FM-3155 Northbound At US-90 A in Fort Bend County Unknown
HARDY TOLL ROAD Southbound At CROSSTIMBERS ST Exit Ramp
WESTPARK TOLLWAY Eastbound At POST OAK Exit Ramp
WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Northbound At WESTPARK DR Exit Ramp
WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At WESTPARK DR Exit Ramp
