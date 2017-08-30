Houston freeways reopening: Should you try to drive to work?

288 at Mac Gregor (Photo: Houston TranStar)

HOUSTON -- Most of Houston's major freeways officially reopened by early Wednesday, but that doesn't mean your commute will be an easy one.

(The list of flooded highways can be found at the bottom of this story.)

Those who are being asked to come to work or help with recovery efforts Wednesday will find the following major road ways at least partially blocked due to high water: Betlway 8-West south of I-10 Katy Freeway; Highway 6 through the energy corridor/I-10 (this could remain blocked for weeks); Westpark Tollway near Clodine (west of Highway 6); near downtown Houston Highway 288/59 still has closures at I-45 (you will be forced to exit onto higher frontage roads as this is where the freeway dips down). East of Houston the roads are still in bad shape with Highway 90 partially blocked north of Highlands and I-10 East shut down in both directions near Crosby-Lynchberg.

Map: Use DriveTexas.org to plan your drive and view high water roads

Water also increased back into the mainlanes of I-10 West/Katy Freeway near Dairy Ashford and Eldridge, reducing traffic down to one lane westbound.

Another problematic spot is Highway 59/Eastex Freeway at the San Jacinto River - it remains blocked in both directions with damage to the freeway median. And Grand Parkway north of there is blocked by high water at 59.

Overnight heavy rain Tuesday into Wednesday resulted in severe flooding in Port Arthur and points north, which means I-10 and surface roads in the Beaumont area are entirely blocked. If you have family affected in these areas do not try to reach them at this time.

Reminder: A curfew is still in effect for the City of Houston until further notice nightly from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Here is a list of the high water spots on Houston-area highways and freeways due to heavy rain from Harvey:

