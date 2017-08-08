LIST: High water locations along Houston highways

KHOU viewers sent in photos of high water and heavy rain in their area on August 8, 2017.

HOUSTON -- More rain moved into the Houston area early Tuesday morning with localized street flooding reported -- especially from Cypress to Katy.

WATCH: Drivers navigate flooded roads in west Harris County early

WATCH: Drivers navigate flooded roads in SW Houston on W Bellfort

Last updated 6:42 a.m. Aug 8, 2017. Hit reload for the latest info.

I-45 NORTH Northbound At N MAIN ST Right Shoulder,Right Lane,Center Lane

I-45 NORTH Northbound At SH 249/ MOUNT HOUSTON RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes

I-45 NORTH Northbound At WEST RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes

I-45 NORTH Southbound At N MAIN ST Right Shoulder,Right Lane

I-45 NORTH Southbound At SH 249/ MOUNT HOUSTON RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes

I-45 NORTH Southbound At WEST RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes

IH-610 EAST LOOP Northbound At IH-10 EAST Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp

IH-610 NORTH LOOP Westbound At I-45 NORTH Right Lane

SH-6 Southbound At PATTERSON RD Right Shoulder,Right Lane,Center Lane

BELTWAY 8-NORTH Eastbound At HARDY TOLL 4 Frontage Road Lanes

BELTWAY 8-WEST Southbound At KEMPWOOD 1 Frontage Road Lane

HARDY TOLL ROAD Northbound At RANKIN RD Entrance Ramp

HARDY TOLL ROAD Northbound At RANKIN RD Exit Ramp

HARDY TOLL ROAD Southbound At BELTWAY 8-NORTH Exit Ramp

HARDY TOLL ROAD Southbound At RANKIN RD Exit Ramp

HARDY AIRPORT CONNECTOR Eastbound At JFK BLVD Left Lane

WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At WESTPARK DR Right Lane,Center Lane

