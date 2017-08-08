LIST: High water locations along Houston highways

HOUSTON -- More rain moved into the Houston area early Tuesday morning with localized street flooding reported -- especially from Cypress to Katy.
WATCH: Drivers navigate flooded roads in west Harris County early
WATCH: Drivers navigate flooded roads in SW Houston on W Bellfort
Last updated 6:42 a.m. Aug 8, 2017. Hit reload for the latest info.
I-45 NORTH Northbound At N MAIN ST Right Shoulder,Right Lane,Center Lane
I-45 NORTH Northbound At SH 249/ MOUNT HOUSTON RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes
I-45 NORTH Northbound At WEST RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes
I-45 NORTH Southbound At N MAIN ST Right Shoulder,Right Lane
I-45 NORTH Southbound At SH 249/ MOUNT HOUSTON RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes
I-45 NORTH Southbound At WEST RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-610 EAST LOOP Northbound At IH-10 EAST Left Interchange Ramp,Right Interchange Ramp
IH-610 NORTH LOOP Westbound At I-45 NORTH Right Lane
SH-6 Southbound At PATTERSON RD Right Shoulder,Right Lane,Center Lane
BELTWAY 8-NORTH Eastbound At HARDY TOLL 4 Frontage Road Lanes
BELTWAY 8-WEST Southbound At KEMPWOOD 1 Frontage Road Lane
HARDY TOLL ROAD Northbound At RANKIN RD Entrance Ramp
HARDY TOLL ROAD Northbound At RANKIN RD Exit Ramp
HARDY TOLL ROAD Southbound At BELTWAY 8-NORTH Exit Ramp
HARDY TOLL ROAD Southbound At RANKIN RD Exit Ramp
HARDY AIRPORT CONNECTOR Eastbound At JFK BLVD Left Lane
WEST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At WESTPARK DR Right Lane,Center Lane
Source: High water list at Houston TranStar
Tweets, updates from Texas Department of Transportation-Houston: @txdothoustonpio
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs