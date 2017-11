The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Highway 146 near Market. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

BAYTOWN, Texas – A man was airlifted to the hospital after he crashed into a tree in Baytown early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Highway 146 near Market.

It appeared the driver lost control of his Toyota SUV for unknown reasons. He went across a grassy field and slammed into a tree.

Baytown police are investigating the incident.

© 2017 KHOU-TV