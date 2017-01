KATY, Texas- A Katy ISD school bus carrying elementary school students was hit from behind on the Katy Freeway Tuesday afternoon.

Two kids were treated for minor injuries, according to Katy ISD.

There was an adult and two children in the SUV that hit the bus, but they weren't hurt.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. on IH-10 westbound at FM 1463.

(© 2017 KHOU)