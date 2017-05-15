Jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down Katy Freeway westbound

HOUSTON – KHOU 11’s Darby Douglas says drivers heading westbound on I-10 Katy Freeway will want to give themselves some extra time.
A jackknifed 18-wheeler is blocking all westbound lanes at Mason. Drivers are being forced off at Fry Road.
The crash happened just after 3 a.m.
As of 5 a.m. the truck was straightened out, but crews were having to clean up a fuel spill.
