KHOU
Close

Aldine ISD school buses involved in minor crash

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 8:37 AM. CST January 25, 2017

HOUSTON -- Houston Police responded to an incident involving two school buses on Aldine Westfield Road early Wednesday.

Views from Air 11 showed two Aldine ISD buses in a parking lot near Beltway 8-North. The school district says one bus tapped the other from behind.

The school district says one bus had 28 students on board heading to Drew Academy and Carver High School. There were no injuries, however.

An ambulance responded to the scene as a precaution.

