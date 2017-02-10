I-45 southbound lanes will be closed all weekend

The southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway will be shut down completely from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The closure is from Scarsdale to Nasa Bypass. (Texas Freeways photo)

The southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway will be shut down completely from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The closure is from Scarsdale to Nasa Bypass.

Drivers will exit at Scarsdale and detour to the frontage road through the Nasa Rd. 1 intersection.

TxDOT is closing the interstate to finish the final lane configurations of the I-45 S Gulf Freeway project from Dixie Farm Rd. to Nasa Bypass.

Once the work is finished, the five southbound main lanes will open.

The northbound main lanes will remain unaffected by this weekend’s traffic switch and remain at three lanes. A future traffic switch is planned to reconfigure those lanes.

The entire project is scheduled for completion by 2018.

