I-45 North inbound shut down due to crash involving officer

HOUSTON -- An HPD lieutenant was involved in a crash on a motorcycle on I-45 North early Tuesday.
As of 8 a.m. all southbound lanes were shut down at Gulf Bank.
The police department confirms the lieutenant wrecked on a motorcycle but says he was not hurt. The officer was walking around at the scene.
Houston TranStar reports another vehicle was also involved in the incident.
