I-45 North inbound shut down due to crash involving officer

(Photo: Houston TranStar)

HOUSTON -- An HPD lieutenant was involved in a crash on a motorcycle on I-45 North early Tuesday.

As of 8 a.m. all southbound lanes were shut down at Gulf Bank.

The police department confirms the lieutenant wrecked on a motorcycle but says he was not hurt. The officer was walking around at the scene.

Houston TranStar reports another vehicle was also involved in the incident.

MAP: View Houston Traffic

© 2017 KHOU-TV