I-45 closed after truck carrying pigs involved in accident

WILMER, Texas -- Interstate 45 is closed in both directions southeast of Dallas due to a fiery crash involving a semi truck that was carrying pigs.

The crash took place just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

Some of the livestock is loose on the highway, officials say, and drivers should avoid the area. They can use Dallas Avenue instead.

Details about the crash haven't been released.

