HOUSTON -- All westbound lanes of I-10 East Freeway are blocked at John Martin due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

A smaller vehicle was also involved in the chain reaction crash after 10 a.m.

As of 11:25 a.m. the crash was still blocking all westbound main lanes with traffic being diverted to the frontage road.

