Humble PD: Woman killed in four car wreck

HUMBLE, Texas- A woman was killed in a crash involving four cars late Friday night in Humble, police said.

According to the Humble Police Department, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 9600 block of FM 1960 between Whitaker and Townsen Boulevard.

Police a woman in her early 50s was driving westbound on FM 1960 when she hit a car from behind causing a chain-reaction pile up of four cars in total.

The woman died at the scene; police said she wasn't wearing a seat belt. Authorities said there were no signs of alcohol being a factor.

There were six people in the car she initially hit; they were transported to a nearby hospital and don't have life-threatening injuries.

FM 1960 was shut down for several hours.

