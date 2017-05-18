HPD: Wrong-way motorcyclist killed in crash on Katy Freeway

HOUSTON – The Katy Freeway was closed near downtown early Friday after a wrong-way motorcyclist was killed in a crash.
During the subsequent investigation, police say another wrong-way driver was spotted passing by the scene. That driver was stopped and arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Police say it was about 1:25 a.m. when the motorcyclist was traveling in the wrong direction and collided with a sedan. The biker died at the scene. A man and woman in the car were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
As of 5 a.m. the Katy Freeway inbound remained shut down just west of downtown, but the freeway has since reopened.
MAP: View Houston traffic conditions
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs