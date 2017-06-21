HPD officer recovering after rollover accident

A Houston police officer is recovering Thursday morning after flipping her patrol car on the way to a call.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened when the officer was responding at 10 p.m. to assist another officer.

She was heading west on Tidwell when she lost control of the vehicle and clipped a curb, police said. The patrol vehicle then skidded off the road into a parking lot.

The vehicle then rolled over, landing upside down and knocked over an air and water pump.

Police said she was transported to the hospital with minor injuries just to be checked out as a precaution.

