HPD officer hits cyclist near downtown

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 7:46 AM. CST January 31, 2017

HOUSTON – A cyclist was hurt in a crash with a Houston Police Department officer near downtown early Tuesday.

The incident happened at about 7 a.m. on Houston Avenue near Lubbock Street.

An ambulance took the cyclist to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the incident is underway, and part of Houston Avenue remained blocked as of 7:45 a.m. Northbound traffic is backed up at Memorial Drive.

