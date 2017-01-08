HOUSTON- A motorcyclist was killed after colliding into the back of a dump truck early Sunday morning in northwest Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the collision happened around 1:15 a.m. on the outbound lanes of Highway 290 over West 43rd Street.

Police said the motorcyclist drove into the back of the dump truck in the middle lane, killing the motorcyclist on impact. The motorcyclist was then run over by a car.

The dump truck and car stayed at the scene.

The outbound lanes of the highway were shut down for several hours by police.

