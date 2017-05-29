HPD: Motorcycle rider hospitalized after collision on Katy Freeway

A motorcycle rider is in critical condition after a collision with another vehicle on the Katy Freeway Monday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded at 9:30 p.m. to a call of a major accident on Interstate 10 heading east at Interstate 45.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that a motorcycle had been involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Police said the rider was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. They that the driver of the second vehicle was not intoxicated.

Accident investigators are looking into what happened.

