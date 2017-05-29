HPD: Motorcycle rider hospitalized after collision on Katy Freeway

HOUSTON – A motorcycle rider is in critical condition after a collision with another vehicle on the Katy Freeway Monday night.
According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded at 9:30 p.m. to a call of a major accident on Interstate 10 heading east at Interstate 45.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found that a motorcycle had been involved in a collision with another vehicle.
Police said the rider was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. They that the driver of the second vehicle was not intoxicated.
Accident investigators are looking into what happened.
