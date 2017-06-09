HPD: Man struck on FM 1960 was reaching out to cars

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HUFFMAN, Texas – Houston Police say a 30-year-old man was critically hurt and airlifted to the hospital on FM 1960 early Friday.

The incident happened before 5 a.m. near E. Lake Houston in the Huffman area.

Police say they received multiple calls leading up to the incident that a man was walking in traffic on the dark road, reaching out to passing vehicles. A short time later an 81-year-old woman in a small sedan struck the man.

The man suffered head injuries and was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

Police say the woman in the car was on her way to work at the time. She was shaken but not physically hurt.

Investigators say the man was wearing “Guatemalan clothing.” They hope to track down witnesses and family members who can tell them more about what led up to the incident.

