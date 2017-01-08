HPD: Man killed running across I-10 fleeing accident

HOUSTON- A man was hit and killed while running across I-10 early Sunday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, the fatality happened around 2:30 a.m. on the inbound lanes of I-10 at Hahlo Street.

Police said a green pickup was parked on the left side of the access road when an SUV traveling outbound struck it from behind.

The driver of the pickup truck wasn't hurt.

Police said he attempted to retain the driver of the SUV at the scene, but the driver ran off into the mainlanes of I-10 inbound. He was then struck and killed by another vehicle.

Investigators said it is unknown why the man fled at this time.

(© 2017 KHOU)