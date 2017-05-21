HPD: Driver cut from SUV after rollover on Highway 249

A driver had to be extricated from his SUV after a rollover left him pinned inside his vehicle on Highway 249 overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened just before 2 a.m. Monday when a male driver in a Ford Explorer was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Highway 249.

Investigators said that the driver did not see an 18-wheeler just past Veterans Memorial and attempted to serve around the trailer. The driver over-steered and rolled the Explorer.

Two other male occupants were able to get out of the Explorer, but the driver was pinned and had to be cut out by Houston firefighters, police said.

Police said he was transported with unknown injuries, but is expected to survive.

