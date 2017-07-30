HPD: 1 in custody after chase ends in accident on Eastex Freeway

(Photo: Houston TranStar)

A police chase ended with a two-car accident and an arrest on the Eastex Freeway Sunday evening.

According to the Houston Police Department, one person was taken into custody. At this time, it isn't known what led up to the pursuit.

The two-car accident at the end of the chase closed all the southbound mainlanes of the Eastex Freeway at I-45.

