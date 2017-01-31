How to avoid the downtown traffic

HOUSTON- The Rockets play three games this week at the Toyota Center, which makes things even more hectic downtown.

Taking Metro or grabbing an Uber is likely the best idea if you're heading down for the Super Bowl festivities or for those Rockets games.

The Host Committee put out a map, showing the major arteries that are closed in and out of the Discovery Green area. They include Dallas, Clay, Polk and McKinney

If you have to drive, your best bet is to take Caroline Street the whole way if you need to get to I-45.

Caroline and Polk is also the best place to get dropped off and to enter the Super Bowl Live festivities.

You should also look to take Louisiana, Smith, Milam and Travis Streets to avoid the commotion around Discovery Green

The Host Committee said there are 62,000 parking spots downtown.

There's a pre-paid app where you can purchase a parking space at a guaranteed rate. Of course, the farther out you get, the cheaper it is.

Most Houstonians agree the best bet is use your cell phone's GPS or specifically the Waze app. Others tell KHOU 11 News they're staying home from work toward the end of this week.

There are also free buses downtown that will take people from the parking lots on the west side of downtown to the Super Bowl Live entrance at Caroline and Polk.

There are also taxis and Ubers. The Uber drop off around Discovery Green is at Crawford and Rusk.

(© 2017 KHOU)