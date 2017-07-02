Horse rescued after being struck by vehicle along Beltway 8 in Pearland

Pearland police officers were called to rescue a horse after a crash on the Sam Houston Tollway Service Road west of Highway 288 overnight.

PEARLAND, Texas – Pearland police officers were called to rescue a horse after a crash on the Sam Houston Tollway Service Road west of Highway 288 overnight.

The driver told constables he was driving around 40 miles per hour and couldn't avoid the horse loose on the road.

The horse then took off westbound. Officers were able to stop the animal.

Pearland Animal Control is now on its way with a trailer to safely move the horse.

It's not clear how the horse got loose.

© 2017 KHOU-TV