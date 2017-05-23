HISD school bus involved in crash on 288

(Photo: Houston TranStar)

HOUSTON -- A Houston ISD school bus was involved in a wreck on Highway 288 early Tuesday.

The crash blocked all northbound lanes at Southmore.

Views from Houston TranStar show the bus collided with two other vehicles before leaving the roadway and stopping on the grassy shoulder.

HPD says there are no apparent injuries in the incident, and the school district confirms no kids were on the bus.

