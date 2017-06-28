Highway 225 reopens after fatal accident in La Porte

Highway 225 has reopened after a fatal accident involving two vehicles near Miller Cutoff overnight.

According to Houston Transtar, it happened in the westbound lanes early Thursday.

Police said one vehicle was speeding on Highway 225 when it struck a small SUV from behind, launching it over the barricade.

One person was killed and two others were transported to the hospital.

