HFD: 4 injured in head-on collision in SE Houston

HOUSTON – Four people were injured, including one that had to be cut out from an SUV, after a head-on collision southeast Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Fire Department, it happened just after midnight early Monday when an SUV was heading north on Galveston Road and collided head on with a car coming from the opposite direction.

Investigators said this happened near South Shaver Street. The male driver of the SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle.

All together four people from the two vehicles were transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Photos: 4 injured in head-on collision in SE Houston

