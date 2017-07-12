HCSO: Teen dies after car slams into guardrail on Tomball Parkway

A 15-year-old died after the car his brother was driving collided with the guardrail at the exit to Beltway 8 from the Tomball Parkway.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when the car was heading south on Tomball Parkway.

Deputies said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when the 18-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and it began to spin clockwise. While the car was still heading south, it entered the exit to Beltway 8 and slammed into the guardrail.

The 15-year-old was in the passenger’s seat and died at the scene, deputies said. The victim’s brother driving the car suffered minor injuries.

Deputies said they tested the driver and found that he was not driving under the influence or impaired. They added that the collision was just the result of speeding.

After the initial collision, there was a second accident as traffic began to bottleneck. Deputies said one car rear-ended another knocking it into two other vehicles.

No injuries were reported in the second accident.

Photos: Teen dies after car slams into guardrail on Tomball Parkway

