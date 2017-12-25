HCSO: 2 dead, 1 detained in crash on Highway 249

Life Flight is being called to a scene where deputies say two people were killed in a crash on Highway 249 Monday afternoon. Photo: Loyd Overcash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies say two people were killed and another was detained after a four-vehicle collision on Highway 249 Monday afternoon.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 12:20 p.m. in the 14900 block of Highway 249 near Hollister Drive in northwest Harris County.

HC Vehicular Crimes Division working double fatality at the 14900 block of FM 249. Two occupants confirmed dead at scene & one person detained. Accident Investigators will give a soundbite from scene. Please avoid area at this time. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 25, 2017

Deputies say two mustangs were racing in the southbound lanes of Highway 249 when they t-boned an SUV which was leaving a store. The driver of the SUV died instantly, and another driver in one of the mustangs died.

Another vehicle was also hit with two people inside. Deputies say they had serious injuries but are expected to be okay.

HCSO says the mustangs were speeding at about 90 mph. They say this particular part of Tomball Parkway is popular for car racing.

249 SOUTHBOUND IS SHUTDOWN ALL LANES CLOSED FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE DAY #HOUTRAFFIC — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 25, 2017

Highway 249 heading south will be closed the remainder of the day.

Photos: 2 killed in crash on Highway 249

