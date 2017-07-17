HCSO: 1 dead, another injured after collision in NW Harris County

A person was killed and another was injured after deputies say one driver T-boned the other in northwest Harris County Monday night.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at the intersection of Deer Trail and West Mount Houston around 8:30 p.m.

Deputies said a gray-colored Jeep was heading north on Deer Trail when a blue Nissan heading east on West Mount Houston ran a red light and T-boned the Jeep.

The driver of the Nissan died at the scene, deputies said. The investigation remains active.

