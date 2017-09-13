Gulf Freeway shut down due to crash involving ambulance

As of 4:45 a.m. all southbound lanes remained blocked near Beltway 8. (Photo: Houston TranStar)

HOUSTON -- All southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway were blocked early Thursday due to a crash reportedly involving an HFD ambulance.

At least one person was hurt in an incident at the scene. An ambulance arrived and then was reportedly struck by another vehicle, but police have not yet commented on the situation.

As of 4:45 a.m. all southbound lanes remained blocked near Beltway 8.

Map: View Houston traffic conditions.

