KHOU
Close

Goose Creek school bus catches fire on Spur 330

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 8:33 AM. CST January 27, 2017

BAYTOWN, Texas -- Spur 330 eastbound was partially blocked at Baker Rd. in Baytown due to a school bus that caught fire early Friday.

Houston TranStar reported the bus caught fire on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes at about 7:55 a.m. The fire has since been put out.

The bus appears to be from Goose Creek CISD, but it's unknown if any kids were on-board.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

MAP: View Houston traffic

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories