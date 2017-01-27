Goose Creek school bus catches fire on Spur 330

Burned Goose Creek CISD bus (Photo: KHOU 11 viewer Kim C.)

BAYTOWN, Texas -- Spur 330 eastbound was partially blocked at Baker Rd. in Baytown due to a school bus that caught fire early Friday.

Houston TranStar reported the bus caught fire on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes at about 7:55 a.m. The fire has since been put out.

The bus appears to be from Goose Creek CISD, but it's unknown if any kids were on-board.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

