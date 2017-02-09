Good Samaritans pull man from deadly car wreck

Police say a pair of good Samaritans helped pull a man from a burning car after a deadly wreck on Beaumont Highway at Van Hut Lane in northeast Houston. 1 person died in the burning car, however. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Police say a pair of good Samaritans helped pull a man from a burning car after a deadly wreck on Beaumont Highway at Van Hut Lane in northeast Houston.

The crash happened just before midnight Wednesday.

Police say the car crashed into a pole upside down with two men inside. It then burst into flames. One of the men was saved but the other couldn’t escape and died at the scene.

The rescued man was taken to the hospital with injuries but is expected to survive, police say.

Photos: Deadly crash on Beaumont Highway

(© 2017 KHOU)