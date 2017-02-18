Fort Bend Sheriff's Deputy injured by alleged drunk driver

Her patrol vehicle was struck knocking it into her and the other individual. Deputy Schooler sustained a concussion and a fractured tibia. The other person sustained minor injuries. (Photo: FBCSO)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Deputy suffered serious injuries when her patrol SUV was struck from behind by a suspected drunken driver, the sheriff’s office says.

FBCSO says it was shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday when Deputy Crystal Schooler was out of her SUV investigating a report of a suspicious person near Travis High School on Harlem Road. That’s when an oncoming driver struck the back of the deputy’s SUV, pushing the SUV into the deputy and another person.

The deputy suffered a concussion and a broken leg and was taken to the hospital. The other person suffered minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver was taken into custody by troopers and arrested on a DWI charge. Deputies say other charges are pending as well.

