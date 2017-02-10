Motorcycle crash shuts down FM 1960 near Cypress

Motorcycle-van crash on FM 1960 near Steepletop (Photo: Air 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- FM 1960 eastbound was shut down early Friday after a serious crash involving a motorcyclist and a minivan.

As of 7:15 a.m. there were still big delays in both directions on 1960 between Steepletop and Jones Road.

Views from Air 11 indicated the biker crashed into the side of the van. A 911 caller said the rider ended up under the van was non-responsive.

Life Flight was initially called to the scene, but an ambulance took the biker to the hospital.

