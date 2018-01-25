Father killed, teen hurt in rollover crash near Washburn Tunnel

The crash happened on N. Shaver around 10 p.m. Wednesday. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Sheriff’s deputies say a father was killed and his teenage son was hurt when their pickup truck rolled exiting the Washburn Tunnel overnight.

The crash happened on N. Shaver around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The 29-year-old driver was allegedly speeding and struck a curb, sliding sideways and rolling several times. The vehicle landed upside down, trapping the father under the truck.

The dad died at the scene. His 14-year-old son was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to deputies.

