TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash shuts down Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON – All southbound lanes of the I-45 Gulf Freeway are shut down due to a fatal crash early Friday.

The crash happened near Fuqua at about 3:13 a.m., according to Houston TranStar.

Police at the scene reported a pickup pulling a trailer hit the concrete barrier and flipped over. A person died at the scene, and another person was trapped in the truck.

As of 4:30 a.m. all southbound lanes were still blocked, including the HOV. All traffic is being forced to the frontage road.

